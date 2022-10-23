Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Verstappen fastest in final U.S. Grand Prix practice

Double Formula One world champion Max Verstappen was fastest in final practice on Saturday for a U.S. Grand Prix likely to hand the constructors' title to his Red Bull team. The Dutch 25-year-old, who took his second successive drivers' title in Japan this month, lapped the Circuit of the Americas with a best time of one minute 35.825 seconds on the soft tyres.

ATP roundup: Stefanos Tsitsipas dashes into Stockholm final

Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas converted 75 percent of his first-serve points en route to a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori on Saturday that lifted him into the Stockholm Open final in Sweden. The Greek needed just 74 minutes to finish off the victory. He will face No. 7 seed Holger Rune of Denmark in the title match.

Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78

Dietrich Mateschitz, the Austrian billionaire founder and owner of energy drink company Red Bull, died on Saturday at the age 78 after a serious illness with cancer. His death was confirmed by the championship-leading Red Bull Formula One team.

Motor racing-Sargeant to end long wait for a U.S. F1 driver

The United States will have a driver on the Formula One starting grid for the first time since 2015 after Williams announced Logan Sargeant for next season, provided he secures a super-licence. The Florida-born 21-year-old is on course to do that, currently third in the Formula Two series, and made his F1 race weekend debut when he took part in the first free practice for the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin on Friday.

Motor racing-Leclerc to drop 10 places on U.S. GP starting grid

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will take a 10-place grid drop for Sunday's U.S. Grand Prix due to engine and turbocharger changes, dealing a blow to his team's hopes of denying Red Bull the Formula One constructors' title for another week. Ferrari need to score 19 points more than Red Bull at Austin's Circuit of the Americas to keep the constructors' title battle alive until next weekend's race in Mexico City.

Motor racing-Red Bull F1 team mourn death of founder Mateschitz at 78

Formula One and the championship-leading Red Bull team mourned the death of the energy drink company's Austrian founder Dietrich Mateschitz on Saturday at the age of 78. Red Bull Racing principal Christian Horner confirmed the news ahead of qualifying for the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, where the team can clinch a fifth constructors' championship.

Motorcycling-Martin sets lap record to take pole for Malaysian Grand Prix

Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin set a lap record on Saturday to take pole position for the Malaysian MotoGP Grand Prix, as Enea Bastianini gave himself an outside shot at the title as the top three contenders all struggled in qualifying. Martin posted a time of one minute 57.790 seconds ahead of the penultimate round of the championship, which is returning to the Sepang International Circuit for the first time since 2019.

Motor racing-Sainz on pole in Austin with Verstappen on front row

Carlos Sainz put Ferrari on pole position for the U.S. Formula One Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, on Saturday with Red Bull's double world champion Max Verstappen joining the Spaniard on the front row. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was second in the qualifying session but carried a 10-place grid penalty for power unit changes. Verstappen was third fastest.

Mixed Martial Arts-Makhachev chokes out Oliveira to claim UFC lightweight crown

Islam Makhachev pulled off a sensational submission win over Charles Oliveira to win the lightweight title and Aljamain Sterling beat TJ Dillashaw by TKO to claim the bantamweight belt at UFC 280 at the Etihad Arena on Saturday. Makhachev capped his ascent to the lightweight throne with a brilliant win by arm triangle choke against Brazilian Oliveira, the holder of the UFC record for submission wins with 16.

Soccer-Forest stun Liverpool, Manchester City and Everton get home wins

Struggling Nottingham Forest pulled off a stunning 1-0 win over Liverpool to claim only their second victory of the season in the Premier League on Saturday, while champions Manchester City continued their chase of leaders Arsenal. Manchester United earned a stoppage-time 1-1 draw at Chelsea in the day's late kickoff and Everton snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.