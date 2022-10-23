Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final

Third seed Jessica Pegula overcame a sluggish start to breeze past Victoria Azarenka 7-6(3) 6-1 on Saturday and make the final of the Guadalajara Open, where she will meet Greek fourth seed Maria Sakkari or Czech Marie Bouzkova. The 28-year-old American, chasing her second career title, found herself in an early hole to the Belarusian former world number one as Azarenka sealed the early break on the way to a 3-0 lead in the opening set.

Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78

Dietrich Mateschitz, the Austrian billionaire founder and owner of energy drink company Red Bull, died on Saturday at the age 78 after a serious illness with cancer. His death was confirmed by the championship-leading Red Bull Formula One team.

Motor racing-Sargeant to end long wait for a U.S. F1 driver

The United States will have a driver on the Formula One starting grid for the first time since 2015 after Williams announced Logan Sargeant for next season, provided he secures a super-license. The Florida-born 21-year-old is on course to do that, currently third in the Formula Two series, and made his F1 race weekend debut when he took part in the first free practice for the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin on Friday.

Soccer-Man City's Guardiola says De Bruyne can raise his game further

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola described playmaker Kevin De Bruyne's goal in their 3-1 Premier League win over Brighton & Hove Albion as a master class but said the Belgian international was still not playing at his highest level. City forward Erling Haaland's double put the second-placed side up 2-0 on Saturday but Leandro Trossard pulled one back for the visitors before De Bruyne settled the contest by curling a shot from distance high into the net.

Motorcycling-Martin sets lap record to take pole for Malaysian Grand Prix

Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin set a lap record on Saturday to take pole position for the Malaysian MotoGP Grand Prix, as Enea Bastianini gave himself an outside shot at the title as the top three contenders all struggled in qualifying. Martin posted a time of one minute 57.790 seconds ahead of the penultimate round of the championship, which is returning to the Sepang International Circuit for the first time since 2019.

Rugby-Sillari penalties take Italians into World Cup knockout rounds

Italy advanced to the quarter-finals of the women's Rugby World Cup for the first time on Sunday with a 21-8 win over Japan as Canada confirmed themselves as winners of Pool B with a 29-14 victory over the United States in Auckland. The Italians join hosts and defending champions New Zealand as well as Canada, England, France and Australia in booking their place in the competition's last eight while the United States also advance as one of the two best third-placed teams.

Motor racing-Sainz on pole in Austin as F1 mourns Mateschitz

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz took pole position for the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, on Saturday as Formula One mourned the death of Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz ahead of a race likely to crown his team champions. Red Bull's double world champion Max Verstappen will join Spaniard Sainz on the front row for Sunday's race with the Dutch driver having a strong chance of taking a record-equalling 13th win of the season.

Soccer-Ten Hag says Casemiro improving at Man Utd after Chelsea heroics

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag hailed the growing influence of Casemiro in their midfield after the Brazilian international scored in added time of Saturday's 1-1 Premier League draw at Chelsea to salvage a point for his fifth-placed side. Casemiro was signed from Spanish side Real Madrid in August to bring some badly needed aggression and steel to the centre of the pitch for United and the five-times Champions League winner has slowly grown into his role.

Mixed Martial Arts-Makhachev chokes out Oliveira to claim UFC lightweight crown

Islam Makhachev pulled off a sensational submission win over Charles Oliveira to win the lightweight title and Aljamain Sterling beat TJ Dillashaw by TKO to claim the bantamweight belt at UFC 280 at the Etihad Arena on Saturday. Makhachev capped his ascent to the lightweight throne with a brilliant win by arm triangle choke against Brazilian Oliveira, the holder of the UFC record for submission wins with 16.

Soccer-Forest stun Liverpool, Manchester City and Everton get home wins

Struggling Nottingham Forest pulled off a stunning 1-0 win over Liverpool to claim only their second victory of the season in the Premier League on Saturday, while champions Manchester City continued their chase of leaders Arsenal. Manchester United earned a stoppage-time 1-1 draw at Chelsea in the day's late kickoff and Everton snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

