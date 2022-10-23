Left Menu

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka call up three players as injury cover

The 25-year-old Fernando took just two wickets in the three T20s that he played for Sri Lanka during the Asia Cup but he failed to make it to the World Cup squad.Pathirana, 19, bowled just one over conceding 16 on his debut at the Asia Cup against Afghanistan.

PTI | Hobart | Updated: 23-10-2022 10:39 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 10:30 IST
T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka call up three players as injury cover
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Grappling with multiple injuries, Sri Lanka have called up three players as backup into their T20 World Cup squad to prepare for all eventualities, according to a report.

Sri Lanka was on Sunday forced to replace key batter Pathum Nissanka with Ashen Bandara for their Super 12 match against Ireland after the former suffered a groin injury.

During the qualifying round, three Sri Lankan cricketers -- Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera and Danishka Gunathilake -- were ruled out due to injuries, while Pramod Madushan and Nissanka remain in the side with minor issues.

''After five of its players were injured during the qualifying round of the T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka has decided to bring in more reserves into the side for use in case of further adversity,'' said a report in islandcricket.lk.

''Accordingly, wicket-keeper-bat Niroshan Dickwella, fast bowlers Asitha Fernando and Matheesha Pathirana will be flown in this week along with Tim McCaskill, the Head of High Performance, to train in Sydney,'' the report read.

Wicketkeeper batter Dickwella has featured in 28 T20Is for Sri Lanka, scoring 480 runs at 18.46. He, however, has not played a T20 since June last year after Kusal Mendis was picked ahead of him by the selectors. The 25-year-old Fernando took just two wickets in the three T20s that he played for Sri Lanka during the Asia Cup but he failed to make it to the World Cup squad.

Pathirana, 19, bowled just one over conceding 16 on his debut at the Asia Cup against Afghanistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

 India
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap left by Russia

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap lef...

 Global
3
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand India-Australia infrastructure partnership

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand Ind...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; Analysis-Falling demand for COVID boosters puts price hikes on the table and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022