Sri Lanka restrict Ireland to 128/8 in T20 World Cup

PTI | Hobart | Updated: 23-10-2022 11:17 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 11:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Batting first, Ireland posted a below-par 128 for 8 against Sri Lanka in a super 12 match of the T20 World Cup at Bellerive Oval here on Sunday.

Harry Tector scored a 42-ball 45, while Paul Stirling hit a 25-ball 34 after Ireland won the toss and elected to bat.

For Sri Lanka, Maheesh Theekshana (2/19) and Wanindu Hasaranga (2/25) claimed two wickets each, while Binura Fernando (1/27), Lahiru Kumara (1/12), Chamika Karunaratne (1/29) and Dhananjaya de Silva (1/13) snapped one each.

Brief Score: Ireland: 128 for 8 in 20 overs (Harry Tector 45; Maheesh Theekshana 2/19).

