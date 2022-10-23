Scoreboard: T20 World Cup; SRI LANKA vs IRELAND

Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between Ireland and Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval here on Sunday.

Ireland Innings: Paul Stirling c B Rajapaksa b Dhananjaya de Silva 34 Andy Balbirnie b Lahiru Kumara 1 Lorcan Tucker b M Theekshana 10 Harry Tector c Shanaka b B Fernando 45 Curtis Campher c Asalanka b C Karunaratne 2 George Dockrell b M Theekshana 14 Gareth Delany c C Karunaratne b W Hasaranga 9 Mark Adair c C Karunaratne b W Hasaranga 0 Simi Singh not out 7 Barry McCarthy not out 2 Extras: (B-3, W-1) 4 Total: (For 8 wkts, 20 Overs) 128 Fall of Wickets: 2-1, 26-2, 55-3, 60-4, 107-5, 117-6, 117-7, 118-8 Bowler: B Fernando 4-0-27-1, Lahiru Kumara 2-0-12-1, M Theekshana 4-0-19-2, C Karunaratne 4-0-29-1, W Hasaranga 4-0-25-2, Dhananjaya de Silva 2-0-13-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)