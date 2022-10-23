Left Menu

T20 WC: Ireland all-rounder George Dockrell allowed to play despite being potentially COVID-19 positive

Cricket Ireland confirmed the 30-year-old has been identified as "potentially positive" for COVID-19 and is being handled in line with guidelines set by the ICC and national authorities.

ANI | Updated: 23-10-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 12:00 IST
T20 WC: Ireland all-rounder George Dockrell allowed to play despite being potentially COVID-19 positive
George Dockrell (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Ireland all-rounder George Dockrell has been allowed to play in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 despite potentially being COVID-positive. Cricket Ireland confirmed the 30-year-old has been identified as "potentially positive" for COVID-19 and is being handled in line with guidelines set by the ICC and national authorities.

Under the current rules, a positive test does not stop Dockrell from playing in T20 World Cup matches or training with his teammate, though he must travel individually to the squad on match and training days. Dockrell's symptoms are mild, however team medical staff have managed his movements and interactions in line with tournament and government protocols in a bid for him to play in Sunday's encounter with Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval.

"Cricket Ireland today confirmed that George Dockrell has been identified as a potential positive for COVID and is being managed in line with current local, national and ICC guidelines for the management of COVID-19," Cricket Ireland tweeted. Dockrell made an unbeaten knock of 39 from 27 balls in Ireland's victory over Scotland, mixing in an unbeaten partnership of 119 from just 57 balls to chase down 177.

After Ireland's match against Sri Lanka, the side travel to Melbourne for their second Super 12 match against Afghanistan on October 28. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

 India
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap left by Russia

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap lef...

 Global
3
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand India-Australia infrastructure partnership

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand Ind...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; Analysis-Falling demand for COVID boosters puts price hikes on the table and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022