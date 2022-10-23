T20 WC: Ireland all-rounder George Dockrell allowed to play despite being potentially COVID-19 positive

Ireland all-rounder George Dockrell has been allowed to play in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 despite potentially being COVID-positive. Cricket Ireland confirmed the 30-year-old has been identified as "potentially positive" for COVID-19 and is being handled in line with guidelines set by the ICC and national authorities.

Under the current rules, a positive test does not stop Dockrell from playing in T20 World Cup matches or training with his teammate, though he must travel individually to the squad on match and training days. Dockrell's symptoms are mild, however team medical staff have managed his movements and interactions in line with tournament and government protocols in a bid for him to play in Sunday's encounter with Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval.

"Cricket Ireland today confirmed that George Dockrell has been identified as a potential positive for COVID and is being managed in line with current local, national and ICC guidelines for the management of COVID-19," Cricket Ireland tweeted. Dockrell made an unbeaten knock of 39 from 27 balls in Ireland's victory over Scotland, mixing in an unbeaten partnership of 119 from just 57 balls to chase down 177.

After Ireland's match against Sri Lanka, the side travel to Melbourne for their second Super 12 match against Afghanistan on October 28. (ANI)

