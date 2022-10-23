Rugby-Women's World Cup quarter-final draw

The quarter-final draw for the women's Rugby World Cup at the conclusion of the pool stage on Sunday (all times GMT): Saturday, Oct. 29 - Northland Events Centre, Whangarei

QF 1: France v Italy (0330) QF 2: New Zealand v Wales (0630)

Sunday, Oct. 30 - Waitakere Stadium, Auckland QF 3: England v Australia (0030)

QF 4: Canada v United States (0330) SEMI-FINALS

Saturday, Nov. 5 - Eden Park, Auckland Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4 (0330)

Winner QF 2 v Winner QF 1 (0630) FINAL

Saturday, Nov. 12 - Eden Park, Auckland (0630)

