Rugby-Women's World Cup quarter-final draw
The quarter-final draw for the women's Rugby World Cup at the conclusion of the pool stage on Sunday (all times GMT): Saturday, Oct. 29 - Northland Events Centre, Whangarei
QF 1: France v Italy (0330) QF 2: New Zealand v Wales (0630)
Sunday, Oct. 30 - Waitakere Stadium, Auckland QF 3: England v Australia (0030)
QF 4: Canada v United States (0330) SEMI-FINALS
Saturday, Nov. 5 - Eden Park, Auckland Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4 (0330)
Winner QF 2 v Winner QF 1 (0630) FINAL
Saturday, Nov. 12 - Eden Park, Auckland (0630)
