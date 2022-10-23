Left Menu

Pro Kabaddi League: Bengaluru Bulls down fighting U Mumba

Bharat scored a whopping 16 points in the match, while Vikash Kandola contributed with 8 points

ANI | Updated: 23-10-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 15:22 IST
Pro Kabaddi League: Bengaluru Bulls down fighting U Mumba
A visual from the match. (Photo- Pro Kabaddi Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

U Mumba were in a fantastic position at 24-11 at the end of the first half, but Bengaluru Bulls' raider Bharat put up a stupendous performance and helped his team register a thrilling 42-32 victory over the Mumbai side in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. Bharat scored a whopping 16 points in the match, while Vikash Kandola contributed with 8 points.

Guman Singh picked up a few raid points and helped his side take a massive lead at 6-1 in the 5th minute. Soon after, the Mumbai side inflicted an ALL OUT and attained a stronghold of the match at 10-3. U Mumba defenders Rahul Sethpal and Mohit also stepped up their game as their team continued to widen its lead. Guman Singh reduced the Bulls to just one player on the mat in the 13th minute and soon after, Captain Surinder Singh tackled Sachin Narwal to help U Mumba inflict another ALL OUT. Bengaluru's Bharat pulled off a few raids, but the team from Mumbai stayed in the lead at 24-11 in the end of the first half. Bharat effected a SUPER RAID and inflicted an ALL OUT in the opening minutes of the second half to help the Bulls stay in the game. Bharat continued to effect raids as the Bulls reduced the gap with the two sides at 22-25. The tables turned completely after Bengaluru inflicted an ALL OUT in the 31st minute and took the lead at 28-27. Vikash Kandola also joined the party as the Bulls extended their lead further. The Bengaluru defenders Saurabh Nandal and Aman backed up their raiders and helped their team attain a comfortable lead at 34-30 in the 36th minute. Moments later, Bharat reduced the U Mumba side to two players before the Bulls inflicted another ALL OUT to seal a comprehensive victory.

Matches for Sunday-7:30 PM: Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates -8:30 PM: UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas

-Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru. Matches of Season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap left by Russia

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap lef...

 Global
2
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

 India
3
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand India-Australia infrastructure partnership

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand Ind...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; Analysis-Falling demand for COVID boosters puts price hikes on the table and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022