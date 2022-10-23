Left Menu

ISSF World C'ship 2022: Indian teams win gold and silver in 10m junior mixed team pistol

Shikha Narwal and Sagar Dangi, two fellow countrymen, were defeated 17-15 by Esha Singh and Samrat Rana in the final to take home the gold.

ANI | Updated: 23-10-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 15:22 IST
ISSF World C'ship 2022: Indian teams win gold and silver in 10m junior mixed team pistol
Esha Singh, Samrat Rana at podium (Photo: Twitter SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Indian shooters Esha Singh and Samrat Rana took home the gold medal in the junior mixed 10m pistol event at the ISSF Rifle/Pistol World Championship 2022 in Cairo, Egypt, on Saturday. Shikha Narwal and Sagar Dangi, two fellow Indians, were defeated 17-15 by Esha Singh and Samrat Rana in the final to take home the gold.

Both pairs qualified for the gold medal match as Shikha Narwal and Sagar Dangi won the qualification round with a score of 580 while Esha Singh and Samrat Rana finished in a close second with a score of 579. Esha Singh and Samrat Rana staged a remarkable comeback to win the gold medal in the final despite being down 11-15 after the first three series.

The two bronze medals were won by the German team of Celina Becker and Andreas Koeppl and the Chinese team of Yiyao Shen and Junhui Liu. India's Rhythm Sangwan, who placed joint-fifth in the women's 25m pistol competition, narrowly missed earning a quota position for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

With 587 points, Rhythm Sangwan placed third in qualification and earned a spot in the ranking match. The outcome of that game would have a significant impact on the standings. Rhythm Sangwan shot a score of 11 to finish third in the ranking match and was unable to advance to the gold medal match. Haniyeh Rostamiyan of Iran shot 11, and the two were competing for the final Olympic spot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap left by Russia

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap lef...

 Global
2
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

 India
3
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand India-Australia infrastructure partnership

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand Ind...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; Analysis-Falling demand for COVID boosters puts price hikes on the table and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022