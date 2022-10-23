Left Menu

Cricket-Aggressive Allen adds new dimension to New Zealand, says Phillips

New Zealand's Finn Allen adds a new element to the team's battling qualities, team-mate Glenn Phillips said after the opening batter put Australia's bowlers to the sword in Saturday's crushing 89-run win at the Twenty20 World Cup. Allen set the tone for the Group 2 encounter with a brutal 42 off 16 balls while Devon Conway scored made an unbeaten 92 to script a famous win over the champions. "We were absolutely pumped to be able to watch that from the dugout," Phillips said.

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 15:42 IST
Cricket-Aggressive Allen adds new dimension to New Zealand, says Phillips
Representative image

New Zealand's Finn Allen adds a new element to the team's battling qualities, team-mate Glenn Phillips said after the opening batter put Australia's bowlers to the sword in Saturday's crushing 89-run win at the Twenty20 World Cup. Allen set the tone for the Group 2 encounter with a brutal 42 off 16 balls while Devon Conway scored made an unbeaten 92 to script a famous win over the champions.

"We were absolutely pumped to be able to watch that from the dugout," Phillips said. "When you come in at four, you're either coming in at a sticky situation or you're coming in like I did yesterday where we were able to launch from a platform. "The way Finn set the tone for our day was absolutely phenomenal. It's actually special seeing a guy go out there with that freedom and do that and take out some of the best bowlers in the world with such aggression and such ease.

"It puts us on the front foot. It's not always going to come off but it's the sort of tone that allows us to come into a big game with a bit of fight and aggression. We've always had that, but the way Finn does it just adds another element to it." Phillips also pulled off a stunning diving catch to dismiss Marcus Stoinis and said his phone was flooded with messages after what he described as a special moment.

"I try to keep the notifications off so it doesn't keep going off every two seconds, but it's cool to see how things circle round," Phillips said. "I was a little worried I was going to overrun it, I've overrun a few recently so to time that jump right for the first time in a while was quite cool and to have a view of the crowd right behind was special."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap left by Russia

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap lef...

 Global
2
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

 India
3
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand India-Australia infrastructure partnership

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand Ind...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; Analysis-Falling demand for COVID boosters puts price hikes on the table and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022