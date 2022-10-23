T20 WC: Wanted to enjoy the moment: Indian pacer Arshdeep after three-wicket haul against Pakistan

Following his great bowling spell against arch-rivals Pakistan in his side's campaign opener of the ICC T20 World Cup, Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh said that he wanted to enjoy this moment, as he was playing his first-ever World Cup match. Fiery and top bowling spells by Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh helped India restrict arch-rival Pakistan to 159/8 in the high-voltage clash of the Super 12 stage of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Sunday.

"I just wanted to enjoy the moment. I guess it will never come again, so I just wanted to enjoy myself and have fun. We wanted to make use of the long square boundaries, so the plan was to hit the wickets and the pads. I guess we will do our best and chase this down," said Arshdeep to broadcasters after the innings. Coming to Pakistan's innings, being put to bat by India, the Men in Green kept losing wickets consistently though Iftikhar Ahmed (51 off 34 balls) and Shan Masood (52 off 42 balls) hit fighting fifties. A 76-run stand for the third wicket between Iftikhar and Masood provided stability to Pakistan.

Hardik Pandya (3/30) and Arshdeep Singh (3/32) shined for Men in Blue with the ball. Mohammad Shami (1/25) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/22) delivered solid spells for India too. India's inning is in progress. (ANI)

