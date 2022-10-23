Bowlers did really well to stop them at low score: Mendis on 9-wicket Ireland win

Sri Lankan batter while speaking after being awarded the Player of the Match, mentioned that the team management had asked the batter to last till the 10th over of the inning after Sri Lanka's win over Ireland. "I was just told to play the first 6 overs and then continue, the aim basically was to last 10 overs, but we were chasing a low score. We wanted to win within 17 overs, Charith (Asalanka) told me to not put myself under any pressure. He then thanked the crowd," and explained the team management's game plan ahead of the chase.

The Sri Lankan opener appreciated the effort of the bowlers which restricted the Irish total to just 128, and said," The bowlers did really well to limit them to a low score and I just played my game. A dominant batting display from Sri Lanka's top-order batters helped them seal a clinical nine-wicket over Ireland in the Super-12 encounter at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Sunday.

Starting the chase, Sri Lanka openers Kusal Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva got the team off to a flier, helping the team reach the fifty-run mark within the powerplay. Both the batters looked to be aggressive from the beginning, taking apart the Irish bowlers. Dhananjaya was impressive after being promoted to the top of the order with Pathum Nissanka ruled out of the match due to an injury.

The batter made a valuable contribution of 35 runs, smashing 2 boundaries and a six in his inning before being dismissed by Gareth Delany in the ninth over. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)