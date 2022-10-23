Left Menu

Sourav Ganguly arrives at Eden Gardens to file nomination for post of President of CAB

The former India captain was the president from 2015 to 2019 before moving to the BCCI. The CAB polls are scheduled to be held on October 31.

ANI | Updated: 23-10-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 16:35 IST
Sourav Ganguly (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Sourav Ganguly, the former BCCI president arrived at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to file his nomination for the post of President of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Sunday. Roger Binny replaced Sourav Ganguly as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president a few days ago after Ganguly's term as president came to an end.

Earlier, the former India captain was offered the post of IPL Chairman which he denied. It will be Ganguly's second term as CAB president if elected. The former India captain was the president from 2015 to 2019 before moving to the BCCI. The CAB polls are scheduled to be held on October 31.

Ganguly was earlier not considered for a second term as the BCCI President and was stripped of the post after a BCCI meeting at the Trident on October 11. The 91st Annual General Meeting of the BCCI was held in Mumbai on October 18. Notably, Binny was the only candidate to have filed a nomination for the top post. Sourav Ganguly ended his BCCI President's stint after three long years.

Jay Shah will continue to serve as the BCCI Secretary. Ashish Shelar has been appointed as BCCI Treasurer. Rajeev Shukla will be the vice president, whereas Devajit Saikia will be the joint secretary. Arun Dhumal has been appointed as the IPL Chairman. (ANI)

