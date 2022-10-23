Left Menu

Cricket-Ashwin secures India victory in cliffhanger against Pakistan

Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz had a final over to forget, gifting India two wides and a no-ball before Ashwin coolly blasted over mid-off as India chased down 160 for victory. Virat Kohli was magnificent at the death, finishing 82 not out after digging India out of trouble in a brilliant partnership with Hardik Pandya (40).

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 23-10-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 17:36 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin. (Photo- ICC) Image Credit: ANI
  • Australia

Ravichandran Ashwin secured India a nerve-shredding four-wicket win with a single on the final ball at the T20 World Cup on Sunday in front of a mammoth crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz had a final over to forget, gifting India two wides and a no-ball before Ashwin coolly blasted over mid-off as India chased down 160 for victory.

Virat Kohli was magnificent at the death, finishing 82 not out after digging India out of trouble in a brilliant partnership with Hardik Pandya (40). Pakistan were cruising to what seemed a morale-boosting victory but Kohli and Pandya went ballistic with the bat in the final overs to bring India home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

