Cricket-India v Pakistan - the final over, as it happened

With India chasing 160 to beat Pakistan in their Twenty20 World Cup opener in Melbourne, India needed 16 runs off the final over from Mohammad Nawaz, with batsmen Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya at the crease. 19.1 PAKISTAN BREAK THE PARTNERSHIP

Pandya (40) had struggled against spin and Pakistan drew first blood when the all-rounder attempted to smash the ball on the leg side, only to edge the delivery to the covers where captain Babar Azam pouched the catch. 19.2 KARTHIK ROTATES STRIKE

New batsman Dinesh Karthik went on the front foot as soon as he got in and made contact with a full toss to take a single and hand the in-form Kohli the strike. 19.3 FOUR BALLS, 15 TO GET

Kohli directs a yorker to long on and takes two to keep the strike. Three balls, 13 required. 19.4 THE PENDULUM SHIFTS

Nawaz's high full toss is smashed by Kohli over deep square leg, where the fielder on the ropes gets a hand to it but fails to keep the ball in play and it goes for six. The umpire also calls a no ball for height and his counterpart Marais Erasmus walks over from square leg to placate the Pakistani skipper, who was fuming over the call.

19.4 THE PRESSURE GETS TO NAWAZ The bowler cannot keep his cool and he bowls a wide yorker - far too wide and the umpire signals a wide.

19.4 BOWLED OFF A FREE HIT Kohli is castled as the ball strikes the off stump but he's already running to the non-striker's end as it is still a free hit. With the ball heading to third man, 37-year-old Karthik runs well between the wickets as they take three.

19.5 TWIST IN THE TALE Karthik tries to make room for a shot but the ball hits his pad. Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan is quick to react seeing his opposite number outside his crease, whipping the bails off to complete the stumping and handing Pakistan the advantage.

19.6 ONE BALL, TWO TO WIN, ONE TO TIE Kohli is stranded at the non-striker's end and the fate of the run chase is in Ravichandran Ashwin's hands - until the pressure gets to Nawaz again and he bowls a wide down the leg side that Ashwin gleefully leaves.

19.6 INDIA SNATCH VICTORY As Pakistan's fielders close in to stop the single and force a Super Over, Ashwin scoops the ball over the inner circle and runs to the other end with his arms raised as the Indian fans among the 90,000 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground erupt in joy.

India wins by four wickets and Kohli is adjudged the player of the match for his unbeaten knock of 82 under pressure, smashing six fours and four sixes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)