Left Menu

Malvika, Kaushal emerge champions at All India Senior Ranking badminton tournament

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-10-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 18:33 IST
Malvika, Kaushal emerge champions at All India Senior Ranking badminton tournament
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Top-seeded Malvika Bansod clinched the women's singles title while unseeded Kaushal Dharmamer secured the men's crown at the VV Natu Memorial All India Senior Ranking badminton tournament here on Sunday.

Bansod clinched a come-from-behind 13-21, 21-17, 22-20 win over Adita Rao in a thrilling final which lasted an hour and three minutes.

Kaushal, on the other hand, beat Rohan Gurbani 21-10, 21-16 in the men singles summit clash.

Meanwhile, Khushi Gupta secured two titles -- women's doubles and mixed doubles.

Khushi and Siddharth Elango beat the pair of Aravind Suresh and Pavithra Navin 21-19, 21-15 to lift the mixed doubles title.

Khushi then joined Priya Devi Konjengbam to defeat Shikha Gautam and Poorvisha Ram 21-16, 17-21, 21-12 in a nail-biting women's doubles final.

In men's doubles, Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar, who represented India at the Badminton Asia Team Championships earlier this year, claimed the title by getting the better of Viplav Kuvale and Viraj Kuvale 21-18, 21-16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap left by Russia

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap lef...

 Global
2
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

 India
3
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand India-Australia infrastructure partnership

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand Ind...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; Analysis-Falling demand for COVID boosters puts price hikes on the table and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022