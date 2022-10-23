Left Menu

Udinese falls to surprise loss at home to Torino in Serie A

Udinese's surprising start to the season was interrupted on Sunday with its first Serie A loss since the opening day.

Goals from Ola Aina and Pietro Pellegri saw Torino upset Udinese 2-1 and earn its first league win in more than a month.

It was Udinese's first league defeat since a 4-2 loss at defending champion AC Milan. It won six straight matches but had drawn its past two in Serie A — although those came against Atalanta and Lazio.

Udinese was also eliminated from the Italian Cup by Monza midweek.

Udinese remained sixth but could lose more ground on the teams in front of them as league leader Napoli was playing at José Mourinho's Roma later and Atalanta was hosting fifth-placed Lazio.

Torino moved up to ninth.

Aina gave Torino the lead in the 14th minute. Nikola Vlašic forced his way into the left side of the area and cut it back for Aleksei Miranchuk, who rolled it across for Aina to fire into the bottom left corner.

Torino gifted Udinese the equalizer 12 minutes later after a defensive blunder that allowed Destiny Udogie to intercept a pass and then touch on for Gerard Deulofeu to tap into an empty net.

But Pellegri restored Torino's lead in the 69th minute, running onto a well-judged volleyed assist from Nemanja Radonjic and holding off his marker to fire into the top near corner.

