T20 WC: "Very happy with my bowling," says Arshdeep Singh after thrilling win over Pakistan

Following the sensational four-wicket win over Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup, India's young pace sensation Arshdeep Singh said that he is happy with his bowling as he struck early in the game. 'Chasemaster' Virat Kohli hit an unbeaten 83 as India pulled off a miracle four-wicket triumph over Pakistan in the final over thriller at the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup here at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. With this win, India is at the top of Group 2 with two points.

Ashdeep removed Pakistan openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam (c), and then he went on to take the wicket of Asif Ali to totally dismantle Pakistan's batting order. "We are just enjoying our game. I didn't work too much on myself, just trying to keep things simple as much as possible. The atmosphere of the team is very good. We enjoy each other's success and if a player has a bad day, we always stand by him, so it helps a lot," Arshdeep Singh said after the match.

"Very happy with my bowling. We were talking from the beginning itself that we will take wickets in the starting and will restrict Pakistan from scoring big runs. All credit goes to our batters for the way they finished the game, especially Virat Kohli," Arshdeep added. Talking about the match, Chasing 160, India got off to a terrible start as opener KL Rahul was sent back to the pavilion by the pacer Naseem Shah for just four of eight balls. The opener disappointed in a crucial match once again, with an inside edge landing straight into the stumps. India was 7/1 at this point.

India received a second jolt when captain Rohit nicked one straight into the slips to Iftikhar Ahmed. The skipper lost his wicket for just 4 off 7 balls to pacer Haris Rauf. India was two down at 10 runs in 3.2 overs. Eyes were on Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli once again to stitch another partnership. Suryakumar started with a silky straight drive and took three on the very next ball.

Suryakumar was looking really good, but Rauf got the big fish after he nicked one to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan. India endured another huge blow as Suryakumar was back in the Pavillion for just 15 off 10 balls. India was 26/3 in 5.3 overs. Axar Patel was the next batter on the crease. At the end of the powerplay in six overs, India was 31/3, with Virat (5*) and Axar (2*) at the crease. Patel also walked back after an unfortunate run-out for just 2. India had sunk to 31/4. Patel's dismissal though involved Rizwan fumbling the runout and not hitting the stumps with the ball fully, but he got away with it.

Pandya and Kohli took India safe halfway through their innings, though singles continued without any boundaries. India was at 45/4 in 10 overs, with Virat (12*) and Pandya (7*) at the crease. India reached the 50-run mark in 10.3 overs. Pandya hit Mohammad Nawaz for a huge six at the start of the 12th over, hitting the first six of the innings. Nawaz was hit for two more sixes, including a straight hit by Virat, giving India a valuable over which gave them 20 runs. The duo brought up their 50-run stand in 40 balls.

At the end of 15 overs, India touched the 100-run mark. India was at 100/4, with Virat (42*) and Hardik (32*) at the crease. Thanks to these two, Men in Blue made a solid recovery, getting 55 runs in the last five overs. Rauf swung some momentum to Pakistan's side with an economical 16th over, conceding six. India needed 54 off 24 balls. Six runs came from the next over, reducing the equation to 48 off 18 balls.

Virat reached his half-century in 43 balls. The star batter swung the tides in favour of India once again, helping India get 17 more runs. Men in Blue needed 31 off 12 balls. After Rauf dominated the 19th over, Virat swung things into India's favour with two sixes in two balls. India needed 16 in the final over.

This pair of beloved players had to strike big in the last over, having scored 113 off 77 balls in their 77 balls. Pandya departed to Nawaz's first ball, scoring 40 off 37 balls. India needed 16 off 5 balls and the 'Finisher' Dinesh Karthik was at the crease with Kohli. However, he was also stumped with two runs left and one ball to go. Ashwin finished the match with a single, helping India clinch a four-wicket win. India finished at 160/6, with Kohli scoring an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls, with six fours and four sixes and Ashwin unbeaten at 1.

Rauf (2/36) and Nawaz (2/42) were the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan. Naseem took a wicket too. (ANI)

