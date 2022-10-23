Left Menu

T20 WC: Virat Kohli becomes leading run-scorer in shortest format

The batter accomplished this record during his side's match with Pakistan in the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground

ANI | Updated: 23-10-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 20:02 IST
Virat Kohli. (Photo- BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Star Indian batter Virat Kohli on Sunday became the highest run-scorer in T20I cricket history. The batter accomplished this record during his side's match with Pakistan in the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. (MCG).

In the match, Virat turned back the clock to display shades of his older self, scoring unbeaten 82 off 53 balls with six fours and four sixes. His knock helped his side clinch a memorable win over their arch-rivals. In 110 appearances and 102 innings in the shortest format, Kohli has 3,794 runs at an average of 51.97. One century and 34 half-centuries have been scored by the batter in this format, with the best score of 122*.

Behind him in the T20I run charts are compatriot and skipper Rohit Sharma (3,741), New Zealand veteran Martin Guptill (3,531), Pakistan star batter Babar Azam (3,231) and Irish veteran Paul Stirling (3,119). With this win, India is at top of Group 2 with two points.

Put to bat first by India, Pakistan put up 159/8 in their 20 overs. Shan Masood (52) and Iftikhar Ahmed (51) scored solid half-centuries but Pakistan kept losing wickets consistently. A 76-run stand between Masood and Ahmed was crucial for Pakistan. Hardik Pandya (3/30) and Arshdeep (3/32) shined for India with the ball. Shami and Bhuvneshwar also got a wicket each.

Chasing 160, India was reduced to 31/4 in less than seven overs. From then on, Virat and Hardik started to rebuild the game, putting a 113-run stand. Pandya was dismissed for 40 but Virat ended unbeaten to score 82 off 53 balls with six fours and four sixes to guide his team to a four-wicket win. Virat got the 'Man of the Match' for his knock.

Brief score: Pakistan 159/8 (Shan Masood 52*, Iftikhar Ahmed 51; Hardik Pandya 3-30) vs India: 160/6 (Virat Kohli 82*, Hardik Pandya 40, Haris Rauf 2/36). (ANI)

