Soccer-Lorient stay third in Ligue 1 after battling to draw at Troyes

The result leaves Lorient third with 27 points after 12 games, the same as Lens who have a superior goal difference. Paris St Germain are top of the league with 32 points. Troyes took the lead when Thierno Balde tried to pass to Mama Balde in the box but his cross went in off Lorient centre back Julien Laporte to go down as an own goal.

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 20:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Lorient were held to a 2-2 draw at Troyes on Sunday, missing the chance to leapfrog RC Lens into second place in Ligue 1.

Lorient equalised five minutes after the restart when 23-year-old Stephane Diarra weaved past five defenders and scored his first Ligue 1 goal by bending his shot past the keeper into the far corner.

Troyes found some good fortune 11 minutes later when goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo failed to deal with a back pass, allowing Rony Lopes to pounce and tap the ball into an empty net. With 10 minutes to go, Lorient were rewarded for their patient build-up when substitute Sirine Doucoure teed up Quentin Boisgard and the midfielder curled his effort past the outstretched hand of Mateusz Lis to level the game at 2-2.

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

