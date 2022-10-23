Left Menu

Soccer-Arteta rues missed chances as Arsenal drop points at Southampton

Arsenal were much the better team in the opening stages and might have had more than Granit Xhaka’s strike to show for it, but they allowed Southampton back into the contest in the second period and had to hang on at the end for a point. It was, remarkably, Arsenal’s first draw in the Premier League since January, a run of 27 matches in which they were either the victor or the loser, but does leave them two points ahead of second-placed Manchester City after 11 games this campaign.

It was, remarkably, Arsenal’s first draw in the Premier League since January, a run of 27 matches in which they were either the victor or the loser, but does leave them two points ahead of second-placed Manchester City after 11 games this campaign. "We had three or four good opportunities and should have scored more. We needed two or three goals, but only scored one," Arteta told BBC Match of the Day. "It's disappointing. We created enough chances but couldn't put the ball away."

Arsenal’s inability to kill off the contest will be a frustration as that has been a hallmark of their recent form. They had won their previous 18 Premier League matches in which they scored first. "It’s a lesson because we wanted to win again. They put us under more pressure through direct play in the second half, and we were struggling," Arteta said.

Xhaka’s goal was his second this week after he also netted in the 1-0 Europa League win over PSV Eindhoven on Thursday, and his manager believes his form has been key for them this season. "He’s really efficient, really consistent and really impressive," Arteta said.

