T20 WC: ICC congratulates "King Kohli" after his match-winning knock against Pakistan

Following India's five-wicket win over Pakistan, International Cricket Council (ICC) took to social media to congratulate star batter Virat Kohli for his match-winning knock. An explosive half-century by star batter Virat Kohli (82*) and a century stand with Hardik Pandya helped India defeat Pakistan by four wickets in their Group 2, Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

"The KING is back Take a bow, Virat Kohli #T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK," tweeted ICC. 'King Kohli' as Virat Kohli is known to his millions of loyal fans, made a triumphant return to the sport after a month-long break during Asia Cup 2022. In that tournament, he finally scored his much-anticipated 71st international century against Afghanistan. He finished as the second-highest run scorer in the tournament, scoring 276 runs in five innings at an average of 92.00. One century, an unbeaten 122* and two half-centuries came out of his bat.

In the next home series against Australia and South Africa, Kohli continued his solid run with two more half-centuries. Since his return, Virat has scored 486 runs in 11 innings at an average of 69.42. One century and four half-centuries have been scored by him since his return, with the best score of 122*.

With this win, India is at top of Group 2 with two points. Put to bat first by India, Pakistan put up 159/8 in their 20 overs. Shan Masood (52) and Iftikhar Ahmed (51) scored solid half-centuries but Pakistan kept losing wickets consistently. A 76-run stand between Masood and Ahmed was crucial for Pakistan.

Hardik Pandya (3/30) and Arshdeep (3/32) shined for India with the ball. Shami and Bhuvneshwar also got a wicket each. Chasing 160, India was reduced to 31/4 in less than seven overs. From then on, Virat and Hardik started to rebuild the game, putting a 113-run stand. Pandya was dismissed for 40 but Virat ended unbeaten to score 82 off 53 balls with six fours and four sixes to guide his team to a four-wicket win.

Virat got the 'Man of the Match' for his knock. Brief score: Pakistan 159/8 (Shan Masood 52*, Iftikhar Ahmed 51; Hardik Pandya 3-30) vs India: 160/6 (Virat Kohli 82*, Hardik Pandya 40, Haris Rauf 2/36). (ANI)

