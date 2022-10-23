Sports News Roundup: Luka Doncic leads Mavs in record-breaking rout; Lightning topple Islanders again and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Clinical Leicester maul Wolves to move out of relegation zone

Leicester City thrashed Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0 in the Premier League on Sunday for their first points away from home this season to move off the bottom of the standings and out of the relegation zone. Back-to-back league wins moved a clinical Leicester -- who had lost all their away games -- up to 16th while struggling Wolves fell to a fifth defeat in six games to drop to 19th as the home fans booed Steve Davis' side at the final whistle.

Motorcycling-Bagnaia wins in Malaysia to all but seal MotoGP world title

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia produced a near-flawless display to win the Malaysian Grand Prix on Sunday and take a massive step towards his maiden MotoGP world championship title as closest rival Fabio Quartararo kept his faint hopes alive in third. The result at the Sepang International Circuit ensured that Italian Bagnaia stayed ahead of 2021 champion Quartararo in the standings heading into the final round of the championship in Spain next month.

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic leads Mavs in record-breaking rout

Luka Doncic single-handedly outscored the Memphis Grizzlies in the first quarter en route to a game-high, 32-point performance that propelled the host Dallas Mavericks to a 137-96 thrashing Saturday night. Successfully rebounding from a 107-105 road loss to the Phoenix Suns on Opening Night, the Mavericks ran up the largest margin of victory in their 105-game all-time series with the Grizzlies. Dallas had recorded the previous biggest blowout, 120-83, in January 2001.

Soccer-Leeds' problems deepen with home defeat by Fulham

Leeds United sank to a 3-2 defeat at home to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, leaving them in the relegation zone and heaping more pressure on coach Jesse Marsch. Leeds, who are without a league win since August, are 18th in the standings on nine points after a fourth consecutive defeat. Fulham meanwhile climbed up to seventh on 18.

Soccer-Battling Saints hold league leaders Arsenal to 1-1 draw

Granit Xhaka scored a superb early goal but Premier League leaders Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton on Sunday as Stuart Armstrong netted a deserved second-half equaliser for the home side. The result moved Arsenal to 28 points from 11 games, two ahead of second-placed Manchester City, while Southampton are 15th with 12 points from 12 games.

Motor racing-Red Bull F1 team mourn death of founder Mateschitz at 78

Formula One and the championship-leading Red Bull team mourned the death of the energy drink company's Austrian founder Dietrich Mateschitz on Saturday at the age of 78. Red Bull Racing principal Christian Horner confirmed the news ahead of qualifying for the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, where the team can clinch a fifth constructors' championship.

Figure skating-Malinin lands another quadruple axel for Skate America gold

American Ilia Malinin landed only the second quadruple axel in competitive figure skating history at Skate America on Saturday, a month after he executed the move for the first time at a lower-level event. The 17-year-old had become the first person to successfully perform the difficult move in competition during his free skate at the U.S. International Figure Skating Classic at Lake Placid, New York, last month where he won the gold medal.

Soccer-Ings nets brace as rampant Aston Villa rout Brentford 4-0

Danny Ings scored twice in the opening 14 minutes as Aston Villa bounced back from the sacking of manager Steven Gerrard with a 4-0 Premier League win over Brentford at a jubilant Villa Park on Sunday. Villa, who fired Gerrard after Thursday's 3-0 loss to Fulham left them 17th in the table, took the lead just over a minute into the game when Leon Bailey hammered home a first-time shot from a well-worked corner.

NHL roundup: Lightning topple Islanders again

Brayden Point and Brandon Hagel each had a goal and an assist as the host Tampa Bay Lightning won on consecutive nights by beating the New York Islanders 5-3 on Saturday night. Corey Perry, Nicholas Paul and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay. Brian Elliott won for the first time in two starts by stopping 32 of 35 shots. Steven Stamkos, the NHL's leading goal scorer, failed to tally and had his five-game goal streak end.

Soccer-Griezmann scores double as Atletico Madrid win at Real Betis

Two second-half goals from Antoine Griezmann, one scored directly from a corner kick, gave Atletico Madrid a 2-1 win at Real Betis on Sunday, extending their unbeaten run in LaLiga to five games. Atletico climbed back to third in the standings on 23 points, eight behind leaders Real Madrid and two from second-placed Barcelona, who have a game in hand and host Athletic Bilbao later on Sunday. Betis are fifth on 20 points.

