PM Modi lauds Kohli for spectacular innings in India's win over Pak
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian cricket team on its win over Pakistan in the T-20 World Cup and lauded Virat Kohli for his spectacular innings.The India team bags a well fought victory Congratulations for an outstanding performance today. A special mention to imVkohli for a spectacular innings in which he demonstrated remarkable tenacity.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian cricket team on its win over Pakistan in the T-20 World Cup and lauded Virat Kohli for his ''spectacular'' innings.
''The India team bags a well fought victory! Congratulations for an outstanding performance today. A special mention to @imVkohli for a spectacular innings in which he demonstrated remarkable tenacity. Best wishes for the games ahead,'' the prime minister tweeted.
Kohli's magical 82-run knock engineered India's four-wicket win over arch-rival Pakistan in their blockbuster T20 World Cup face-off at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, packed with 90,000 boisterous fans, on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Indian
- Kohli
- T20 World Cup
- Narendra Modi
- Virat Kohli
- T-20 World Cup
- Pakistan
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka-Zimbabwe warm-up match in T20 World Cup rescheduled
You have to stick to your processes and routine: Suryaumar on T20 World Cup preparations
People of Gujarat have blessed me for last two decades and made me win elections without looking at my caste: PM Narendra Modi.
Earlier, we were unable to make even cycles in Gujarat; now we are making cars and days are not far when we will make aircraft in the state: PM Narendra Modi.
Modhera was known for Sun temple; now it will also be known as solar-powered village: PM Narendra Modi.