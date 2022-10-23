Left Menu

PM Modi lauds Kohli for spectacular innings in India's win over Pak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian cricket team on its win over Pakistan in the T-20 World Cup and lauded Virat Kohli for his spectacular innings.The India team bags a well fought victory Congratulations for an outstanding performance today. A special mention to imVkohli for a spectacular innings in which he demonstrated remarkable tenacity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2022 23:37 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian cricket team on its win over Pakistan in the T-20 World Cup and lauded Virat Kohli for his ''spectacular'' innings.

''The India team bags a well fought victory! Congratulations for an outstanding performance today. A special mention to @imVkohli for a spectacular innings in which he demonstrated remarkable tenacity. Best wishes for the games ahead,'' the prime minister tweeted.

Kohli's magical 82-run knock engineered India's four-wicket win over arch-rival Pakistan in their blockbuster T20 World Cup face-off at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, packed with 90,000 boisterous fans, on Sunday.

