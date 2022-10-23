Left Menu

Soccer-Lazio stroll past Atalanta after 2-0 win

Mattia Zaccagni and Felipe Anderson scored to give Lazio a comfortable 2-0 win at Atalanta on Sunday, a result that moved the team into third place in Serie A.

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 23:40 IST
Mattia Zaccagni and Felipe Anderson scored to give Lazio a comfortable 2-0 win at Atalanta on Sunday, a result that moved the team into third place in Serie A. Zaccagni was in the right place in the 10th minute to put Lazio ahead after poking the ball in from a Pedro Rodriguez cross.

In a lacklustre first half, Lazio were the better team and had several chances to double their lead, with Atalanta making few forays into the opposition half. Anderson made it 2-0 seven minutes after halftime after firing a low shot into the bottom left corner from the edge of the box.

The visitors continued to control the game and Atalanta had Luis Muriel sent off in the 90th minute after a second booking. Maurizio Sarri's side are third in the standings on 24 points, two behind leaders Napoli but having played one more game. Atalanta are fourth with the same amount of points as Lazio.

