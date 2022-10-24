Left Menu

Motor racing-Red Bull cost cap talks with FIA on hold after Mateschitz death

Red Bull's talks with Formula One's governing body over breaching last year's budget cap have been put on hold after the death of the team's owner Dietrich Mateschitz, Red Bull said on Sunday. Some teams have called for a strict punishment to send a strong message. The cap was introduced last year to help level the playing field and make racing more competitive.

Reuters | Austin | Updated: 24-10-2022 00:21 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 00:14 IST
Motor racing-Red Bull cost cap talks with FIA on hold after Mateschitz death
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Red Bull's talks with Formula One's governing body over breaching last year's budget cap have been put on hold after the death of the team's owner Dietrich Mateschitz, Red Bull said on Sunday. The governing FIA announced on Oct. 10 that Red Bull had committed a 'minor overspend' of the $145-million cap in 2021.

Team boss Christian Horner told reporters at the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin on Saturday that an Accepted Breach Agreement (ABA) had been proposed and he hoped the situation could be resolved over the weekend. Mateschitz's death at the age of 78, announced later on Saturday, meant "all conversations with the FIA around cost cap and next steps are on hold until further notice", a Red Bull team spokesman said.

"The deadline for agreement has been extended and we expect talks to pick back up in the middle of next week." Formula One is racing in Mexico City next weekend.

Details of the ABA have not been made public but paddock insiders expect it to include a heavy fine and a reduction in the team's budget next year. Some teams have called for a strict punishment to send a strong message.

The cap was introduced last year to help level the playing field and make racing more competitive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; REUTERS EVENTS-U.S. is talking to companies about drug price negotiations and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global
4
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022