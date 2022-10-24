Left Menu

Soccer-Napoli's winning streak continues with 1-0 win at Roma

Osimhen secured the win for Napoli 10 minutes before fulltime when he volleyed in the ball from an acute angle with one touch.

Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2022 02:24 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 02:24 IST
Napoli's seemingly unstoppable streak continued when Victor Osimhen's late strike secured a 1-0 win at Roma in Serie A on Sunday, putting them at 11 victories in a row in all competitions. In front of a raucous crowd at the Stadio Olimpico, both sides were evenly matched in a slow-paced and uneventful first half.

Napoli thought they had a penalty in the 38th minute when keeper Rui Patricio seemingly made a late challenge on midfielder Tanguy Ndombele but the decision was revoked after a VAR check. Napoli controlled the game by the hour mark and had several chances to score, with Roma struggling to get the ball out of their own half.

Osimhen secured the win for Napoli 10 minutes before fulltime when he volleyed in the ball from an acute angle with one touch. Napoli now have a three-point lead at the top with 29 after 11 games, three ahead of AC Milan in second place. Roma are fifth with 22 points.

