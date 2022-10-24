Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Sainz retires from U.S. GP after first lap collision

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz retired from the U.S. Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday after starting from pole position and then suffering a first corner collision with Mercedes' George Russell. The retirement all but confirmed Red Bull as constructors' champions, with Ferrari needing to score 19 points more than the leaders to keep the contest alive.

Soccer-Napoli extend winning streak, Lazio with easy win, Udinese streak ends

Napoli continued their winning streak as Victor Osimhen's late goal secured them a 1-0 win at AS Roma, meaning Luciano Spalletti's men now have a three-point lead at the top of Serie A over title holders AC Milan. Osimhen secured the win for Napoli 10 minutes before full time when he volleyed the ball in from an acute angle, a repeat of the previous match when he scored the deciding goal against Bologna late in the second half.

Motor racing-Verstappen wins U.S. GP as Red Bull take constructors' crown

Max Verstappen fought back from a calamitous pitstop to win the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin on Sunday as his Red Bull team took the Formula One constructors' title a day after the death of billionaire owner Dietrich Mateschitz. The title, clinched with three races to spare, ended an eight-year streak by Mercedes whose seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton scented a first victory of the year but ended up second at the Circuit of the Americas.

Tennis-Sakkari wins rain-delayed semi-final to reach Guadalajara final

Greek fourth seed Maria Sakkari beat Marie Bouzkova 7-5 6-4 in a rain delayed semi-final at the Guadalajara Open and will play American Jessica Pegula later on Sunday in the final. Sakkari had won the opening set of her semi-final on Saturday when the match was halted due to persistent rain.

Soccer-Win at Tottenham underlines Newcastle's transformation under Howe

As transformations go, Newcastle United's under Eddie Howe takes some beating. After 12 games last season, shortly after Howe had replaced Steve Bruce, Newcastle were bottom of the standings on six points with the only target being Premier League survival.

Soccer-Leaders Arsenal held, Newcastle into top four after win at Tottenham

Premier League leaders Arsenal surrendered the lead to draw 1-1 at Southampton and drop points for only the second time this season while Newcastle United's impressive start continued when they beat Tottenham Hotspur to storm the top four on Sunday. Aston Villa moved quickly on from the midweek sacking of manager Steven Gerrard to thump Brentford 4-0.

Soccer-Tight at the top of WSL as Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea all win

Midfielders Lia Waelti and Frida Maanum both netted in the first half as Arsenal grabbed a 2-0 win away to Liverpool to go top of the Women's Super League on Sunday, with Manchester United drawing level with them thanks to a 1-0 win over Leicester City. Sunday's results leave nothing between Arsenal and United in the early going, with the two sides tied on 12 points and having scored 11 goals scored while conceding none.

Soccer-Gasperini says Atalanta deserved their defeat by Lazio

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini said his team deserved their 2-0 defeat by Lazio in Serie A on Sunday and would learn from the experience. Atalanta had seven shots in the match, with none on target, giving them the first league loss of the season and putting them in fourth place in the table.

Soccer-Griezmann scores twice as Atletico Madrid win at Real Betis

Two second-half goals from Antoine Griezmann, one scored directly from a corner kick, gave Atletico Madrid a 2-1 win at Real Betis on Sunday, extending their unbeaten run in LaLiga to five games. Atletico climbed back to third in the standings on 23 points, eight behind leaders Real Madrid and two from second-placed Barcelona, who have a game in hand and host Athletic Bilbao later on Sunday. Betis are fifth on 20 points.

Soccer-Superb Dembele guides Barcelona to win over Athletic Bilbao

Ousmane Dembele scored and provided assists for Sergi Roberto, Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres as Barcelona cruised past Athletic Bilbao 4-0 in LaLiga on Sunday. Barcelona remain second in the standings on 28 points, three behind leaders Real Madrid and five clear of third-placed Atletico Madrid.

