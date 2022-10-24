Left Menu

Motor racing-Alonso loses U.S. GP points after Haas protest

Haas had argued that Alonso's car was being driven in an unsafe condition after a collision because the right-hand mirror was moving around before it finally fell off, without harming anybody. The U.S.-owned team made the point that they had been shown a black and orange flag, requiring a driver to pit due to mechanical problems or loose bodywork, on three occasions this season.

Reuters | Austin | Updated: 24-10-2022 08:24 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 08:24 IST
Motor racing-Alonso loses U.S. GP points after Haas protest
  • Country:
  • United States

Alpine's double world champion Fernando Alonso lost seventh place at the U.S. Grand Prix on Sunday after stewards upheld a protest from Formula One rivals Haas about the safety of his car. Haas had protested decisions to allow the Spaniard and Red Bull's Sergio Perez, who finished fourth, to continue racing with loose bodywork.

Stewards at Austin's Circuit of the Americas rejected the protest against Red Bull but upheld the one against Renault-owned Alpine, dropping Alonso to 15th with a 30 seconds post-race penalty. Haas had argued that Alonso's car was being driven in an unsafe condition after a collision because the right-hand mirror was moving around before it finally fell off, without harming anybody.

The U.S.-owned team made the point that they had been shown a black and orange flag, requiring a driver to pit due to mechanical problems or loose bodywork, on three occasions this season. Technical chiefs for the governing FIA told stewards the car was unsafe to be driven with a flapping mirror and after it had fallen off.

"A car must be in a safe condition throughout a race, and in this case, Car 14 (Alonso) was not," stewards said in a statement. "This is a responsibility of the Alpine team."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India
2
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; REUTERS EVENTS-U.S. is talking to companies about drug price negotiations and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022