Left Menu

Boca Juniors wins Argentina title in dramatic final round

Boca Juniors lifted the Argentinian title after a 2-2 draw with rival Independiente in a dramatic final round that electrified the South American nation.The clubs 35th title came at its Bombonera Stadium after its bitter rival River Plate beat Racing Club, the other contender for the title, 2-1.Boca ended the tournaments 27 rounds with 52 points, two above Racing.Leandro Fernandez opened the scoring for Independiente from the spot in the 32nd minute.

PTI | Buenosaires | Updated: 24-10-2022 10:08 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 10:02 IST
Boca Juniors wins Argentina title in dramatic final round
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Boca Juniors lifted the Argentinian title after a 2-2 draw with rival Independiente in a dramatic final round that electrified the South American nation.

The club's 35th title came at its Bombonera Stadium after its bitter rival River Plate beat Racing Club, the other contender for the title, 2-1.

Boca ended the tournament's 27 rounds with 52 points, two above Racing.

Leandro Fernandez opened the scoring for Independiente from the spot in the 32nd minute. Boca leveled with Pol Fernandez two minutes later. Colombian striker Sebastián Villa put the hosts ahead in the 50th minute, but the visitors equalized again in the 81st minute. That draw made Boca wait for Racing's result at home against River Plate. The host scored the first with Matias Rojas from the spot in the 56th minute, but River scored twice with Miguel Borja, in the 80th minute and in the final seconds of the match, to win the last official match of Marcelo Gallardo's tenure as coach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India
2
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; REUTERS EVENTS-U.S. is talking to companies about drug price negotiations and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022