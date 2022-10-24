Left Menu

Cricket-England's Wood says he can still bowl faster after record spell

I feel in a great place at the minute so hopefully I can keep that going," added Wood, who returned from an elbow injury in last month's series against Pakistan.

Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2022 10:33 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 10:28 IST
Cricket-England's Wood says he can still bowl faster after record spell
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

England bowler Mark Wood said he can still bowl faster after clocking speeds of 154 km per hour in their five-wicket victory over Afghanistan at the Twenty20 World Cup. Wood bowled the fastest spell in T20 World Cup history against Afghanistan on Saturday, averaging 149kph as he dismissed opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz and captain Mohammad Nabi to end with figures of 2-23.

Pakistan's Shoaib Akhtar and Australians Shaun Tait and Brett Lee are the only bowlers to have surpassed the 100 miles per hour (160.9 kph) mark. "I don't think I'm in their bracket," Wood told reporters.

"Though I've got more consistently high pace than them. I feel in a great place at the minute so hopefully I can keep that going," added Wood, who returned from an elbow injury in last month's series against Pakistan. "I actually feel I have more in the tank than that. I struggled in my first couple of overs because I was slipping quite a bit. There was a lot of grass on the wicket and it was a bit tacky on top so I was sliding.

"The record is great to hear but I want to keep pushing the boundaries to get quicker and quicker." England next face Ireland on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India
2
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; REUTERS EVENTS-U.S. is talking to companies about drug price negotiations and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022