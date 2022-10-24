Sports News Roundup: HRW says Qatar has detained and mistreated LGBT people ahead of World Cup; NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

HRW says Qatar has detained and mistreated LGBT people ahead of World Cup

Security forces in Qatar arbitrarily arrested and abused LGBT Qataris as recently as last month, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Monday, in the run-up to hosting soccer's World Cup which has put a spotlight on human rights issues in the Gulf Arab state. Homosexuality is illegal in the conservative Muslim country, and some soccer stars have raised concerns over the rights of fans travelling for the event, especially LGBT+ individuals and women, whom rights groups say Qatari laws discriminate against.

NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight

PJ Walker threw two touchdown passes and the Carolina Panthers shut down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 21-3 victory Sunday afternoon at Charlotte, N.C. It was the first Panthers win under interim coach Steve Wilks and it came just three days after the trade of star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. The Panthers (2-5) were playing at home for the first time since the firing of coach Matt Rhule.

Pelicans stars Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram exit with injuries

New Orleans Pelicans star forwards Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram sustained injuries during Sunday night's 122-121 overtime loss to the visiting Utah Jazz. Williamson scored 25 points before going to the bench for good midway through the fourth quarter after taking a hard fall and having his hip or back checked by trainers.

Motor racing-Verstappen wins U.S. GP as Red Bull take constructors' crown

Max Verstappen fought back from a slow pitstop to win the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin on Sunday as his Red Bull team clinched the Formula One constructors' title a day after the death of billionaire owner Dietrich Mateschitz. The title, clinched with three races to spare, ended an eight-year streak by Mercedes who have yet to win a race this season.

Tennis-Pegula eases past Sakkari to claim Guadalajara title

American Jessica Pegula captured her first WTA 1000 crown with a 6-2 6-3 win over Maria Sakkari in the Guadalajara Open final on Sunday. The third seed, who will be making her first appearance at the season-ending WTA Finals in Texas this month, beat four Grand Slam champions en route to the final, where she needed only 70 minutes to beat Sakkari.

Soccer-Leaders Arsenal held, Newcastle into top four after win at Tottenham

Premier League leaders Arsenal surrendered the lead to draw 1-1 at Southampton and drop points for only the second time this season while Newcastle United's impressive start continued when they beat Tottenham Hotspur to storm the top four on Sunday. Aston Villa moved quickly on from the midweek sacking of manager Steven Gerrard to thump Brentford 4-0.

Soccer-Tight at the top of WSL as Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea all win

Midfielders Lia Waelti and Frida Maanum both netted in the first half as Arsenal grabbed a 2-0 win away to Liverpool to go top of the Women's Super League on Sunday, with Manchester United drawing level with them thanks to a 1-0 win over Leicester City. Sunday's results leave nothing between Arsenal and United in the early going, with the two sides tied on 12 points and having scored 11 goals scored while conceding none.

Cricket-Australia to stick with same 11 for Sri Lanka despite NZ thrashing: Marsh

Champions Australia will keep faith in the 11 players who were humbled in their T20 World Cup opener against New Zealand as the hosts prepare to face resurgent Sri Lanka, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh said on Monday. Australia were bowled out for 111 and lost by 89 runs in Sydney on Saturday, leaving their title defence on thin ice after a single match.

Motor racing-Energised Hamilton says he will return Mercedes to the top

A second-place finish at the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin on Sunday appeared to energise Lewis Hamilton with the Mercedes seven-times world champion saying that when his team builds a more competitive car he will take it to the top. With just three races remaining for the first time since entering Formula One in 2007 Hamilton is in danger of finishing a season without a victory which would add to what has been an annus horribilis for Mercedes, who watched rivals Red Bull clinch the constructor's title they had owned for eight years.

Soccer-Arsenal's Jesus says draw at Southampton felt like defeat

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus said Sunday's 1-1 draw against Southampton felt like a defeat after the Premier League leaders dominated the first half before losing momentum after the break. Granit Xhaka opening the scoring for Arsenal before hosts Southampton rallied in the second period with Stuart Armstrong grabbing the equaliser.

