Left Menu

Pegula beats Sakkari in Mexico to win first WTA 1000 title

The 28-year-old American eliminated four Grand Slam champions en route to her second career title and the first since 2019, when she won in Washington.Im glad I was able to work through all the tough conditions earlier in the week and finally getting a big title to my name, Pegula said.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 24-10-2022 10:48 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 10:40 IST
Pegula beats Sakkari in Mexico to win first WTA 1000 title
Jessica Pegula Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Jessica Pegula defeated Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 to capture her first career WTA 1000 title at the Guadalajara Open. The 28-year-old American eliminated four Grand Slam champions en route to her second career title and the first since 2019, when she won in Washington.

"I'm glad I was able to work through all the tough conditions earlier in the week and finally getting a big title to my name,'' Pegula said. "I'm so happy it was at a 1000 event. All the people I beat, my draw to get here in my opinion was the toughest out of everybody." Sakkari was off her game after having to play against Marie Bouzkova earlier Sunday because their semifinal match on Saturday night was postponed due to rain. The Greek only rested around four hours between matches.

"Yeah, I was very tired this afternoon. I just didn't have anything in the tank. I just tried. I was sad that I couldn't perform better, but I did my best,'' Sakkari said. "She deserves it. So I'm not taking away anything from her.'' Sakkari, who on Friday secured the last berth for the WTA Finals in Texas, was trying to capture her first title since 2019.

Pegula, who now has a career-best 41 wins in 2022, qualified for the season-ending tournament last week in San Diego. With her performance this week in Mexico, the American player will rise to a career-best No. 3 in the WTA rankings on Monday. She is currently ranked fifth.

"I'm just super happy to end my year with a title," Pegula added. "To be able to do that in the last event of the year, just the reward of going to play the Finals. I'm just excited to end my year on a good note." In Mexico, Pegula saved three match points against Elena Rybakina, the reigning Wimbledon champion, in her opening match, then eliminated U.S. Open champions Bianca Andreescu (2019) and Sloane Stephens (2017). She beat two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka in the semifinals. The American got a double break early in the first set to take a 5-2 lead and then consolidated with her serve to dominate the first set in just 27 minutes.

Pegula broke Sakkari´s first serve in the second set to take a 3-1 lead and then added two more breaks in the seventh and ninth games to finish the match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India
2
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; REUTERS EVENTS-U.S. is talking to companies about drug price negotiations and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022