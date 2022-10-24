Bangladesh post 144/8 against Netherlands
Bangladesh posted 144 for eight against the Netherlands in a Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup here on Monday.
Afif Hossain top-scored for Bangladesh with 38 while Bas de Leede took two wickets for 29 runs. Brief Scores: Bangladesh 144/8 in 20 overs (Afif Hossain 38; Bas de Leede 2/29).
