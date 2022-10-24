Left Menu

Rugby-All Blacks winger Faina'anuku to miss Japan test

Leicester Fainga'anuku is the latest player to pull out of the All Blacks squad for Saturday's test match with Japan after the Canterbury Crusaders back returned to New Zealand on Monday due to family reasons.

Leicester Fainga'anuku is the latest player to pull out of the All Blacks squad for Saturday's test match with Japan after the Canterbury Crusaders back returned to New Zealand on Monday due to family reasons. Sam Whitelock, Will Jordan and Folau Fakatava have already pulled out of the game due to injury while Jordie, Scott and Beauden Barrett delayed travelling with the squad following the death of their grandmother and are unlikely to play.

"Leicester has returned home. No disruption. We're very sad for his circumstances, for family reasons and we respect what he wants to do," assistant coach Scott McLeod told NZME. "We've got a large group here that are very excited about this opportunity so we'll just move on and, when a decision is made for the replacement player, we'll welcome him and get him moving as well."

The game against Japan is the first test in a four-match tour of the northern hemisphere, which also sees the New Zealanders travel to Europe to face Wales, Scotland and England. Brad Weber, Damian McKenzie, Patrick Tuipulotu and Asafo Aumua have been drafted in as replacements by coach Ian Foster.

