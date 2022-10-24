Left Menu

Bangladesh beat Netherlands by 9 runs

Afif Hossain top-scored for Bangladesh with 38 while Bas de Leede took two wickets for 29 runs.In response, the Netherlands were dismissed for 135 in 20 overs. Brief scores Bangladesh 1448 in 20 overs Afif Hossain 38 Bas de Leede 229. Netherlands 135 all out in 20 overs Colin Ackermann 62 Taksin Ahmed 425.

PTI | Hobart | Updated: 24-10-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 13:20 IST
Bangladesh beat Netherlands by 9 runs
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Bangladesh beat the Netherlands by nine runs in their opening Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup here on Monday.

Bangladesh posted 144 for eight after the Netherlands opted to bowl first. Afif Hossain top-scored for Bangladesh with 38 while Bas de Leede took two wickets for 29 runs.

In response, the Netherlands were dismissed for 135 in 20 overs. Pacer Taksin Ahmed was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers with four wickets. Brief scores: Bangladesh 144/8 in 20 overs (Afif Hossain 38; Bas de Leede 2/29). Netherlands 135 all out in 20 overs (Colin Ackermann 62; Taksin Ahmed 4/25).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India
2
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; REUTERS EVENTS-U.S. is talking to companies about drug price negotiations and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022