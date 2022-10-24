Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight

PJ Walker threw two touchdown passes and the Carolina Panthers shut down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 21-3 victory Sunday afternoon at Charlotte, N.C. It was the first Panthers win under interim coach Steve Wilks and it came just three days after the trade of star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. The Panthers (2-5) were playing at home for the first time since the firing of coach Matt Rhule.

Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram suggested Virat Kohli might be from another planet after the Indian batter's superb half-century guided them to a four-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan at the Twenty20 World Cup. Man of the Match Kohli smashed an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls as India chased down 160 at a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. He hit four sixes, including back-to-back shots over the ropes in the penultimate over to bring India back into the game.

NBA roundup: Zion Williamson injured in Pelicans' OT loss to Jazz

Lauri Markkanen scored 31 points and Kelly Olynyk made a layup with 3.1 seconds left in overtime as the visiting Utah Jazz defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 122-121 on Sunday night. Markkanen added 12 rebounds, Olynyk finished with 20 points, Jordan Clarkson scored 18 and Jarred Vanderbilt added 15 points as the Jazz prevailed in a pairing of teams that had both won their first two games.

NHL roundup: James Reimer records shutout as Sharks blank Flyers

James Reimer made 30 saves for his 26th career shutout, while Erik Karlsson and Steven Lorentz scored second-period goals, as the visiting San Jose Sharks beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 Sunday night. Reimer was strong when needed -- stopping a Philadelphia push within the first minute of the game, then halting all 17 shots he faced in the third period to record his first shutout since Nov. 28, 2001, at Chicago.

Motor racing-Verstappen wins U.S. GP as Red Bull take constructors' crown

Max Verstappen fought back from a slow pitstop to win the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin on Sunday as his Red Bull team clinched the Formula One constructors' title a day after the death of billionaire owner Dietrich Mateschitz. The title, clinched with three races to spare, ended an eight-year streak by Mercedes who have yet to win a race this season.

Tennis-Pegula eases past Sakkari to claim Guadalajara title

American Jessica Pegula captured her first WTA 1000 crown with a 6-2 6-3 win over Maria Sakkari in the Guadalajara Open final on Sunday. The third seed, who will be making her first appearance at the season-ending WTA Finals in Texas this month, beat four Grand Slam champions en route to the final, where she needed only 70 minutes to beat Sakkari.

Olympique Lyonnais' takeover by Textor's Eagle Football postponed to Nov. 17

The closing of Olympique Lyonnais' takeover by U.S. businessman John Textor's Eagle Football has been postponed until Nov. 17, the French football club said on Monday. The closing of the transaction, already pushed back in September, had been expected to take place last Friday.

Soccer-Leaders Arsenal held, Newcastle into top four after win at Tottenham

Premier League leaders Arsenal surrendered the lead to draw 1-1 at Southampton and drop points for only the second time this season while Newcastle United's impressive start continued when they beat Tottenham Hotspur to storm the top four on Sunday. Aston Villa moved quickly on from the midweek sacking of manager Steven Gerrard to thump Brentford 4-0.

Soccer-Barca winger Dembele can achieve 'great things', says Xavi

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said Ousmane Dembele could go on to achieve "great things" after he scored a goal and set up three others in their 4-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao. The France international opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a towering header before providing assists for Sergi Roberto, Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres.

Motor racing-Energised Hamilton says he will return Mercedes to the top

A second-place finish at the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin on Sunday appeared to energise Lewis Hamilton with the Mercedes seven-times world champion saying that when his team builds a more competitive car he will take it to the top. With just three races remaining for the first time since entering Formula One in 2007 Hamilton is in danger of finishing a season without a victory which would add to what has been an annus horribilis for Mercedes, who watched rivals Red Bull clinch the constructor's title they had owned for eight years.

