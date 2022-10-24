Zimbabwe opt to bat against SA
Zimbabwe skipper Craig Irvine won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in their T20 World Cup Super 12 match here on Monday.Rain had delayed the start of the days second game between the African neighbours.
- Country:
- Australia
Zimbabwe skipper Craig Irvine won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in their T20 World Cup Super 12 match here on Monday.
Rain had delayed the start of the day's second game between the African neighbours. Zimbabwe are playing an unchanged XI from their last match against Scotland. South African captain Temba Bavuma said he would have bowled first anyway, probably keeping in mind the chances of showers and the Duckworth/Lewis that could come into the picture. SA have got four pacers and one spinner for the game.
Teams: South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (capt), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (capt), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka-Zimbabwe warm-up match in T20 World Cup rescheduled
Zimbabwe miners unfazed by new royalties proposal
Tharisa begins $391 mln Zimbabwe platinum mine build
Cricket-Windies need 'complete game' in must-win Zimbabwe match - Holder
T20 WC: Raza, Muzarbani star as Zimbabwe hand 31-run loss to Ireland