T20 WC: Valiant fifty from Ackermann in vain as Taskin's 4-wicket haul guides Bangladesh to victory over Netherlands

A superb spell from pacer Taskin Ahmed overpowered a valiant half-century from Colin Ackermann and guided Bangladesh to a 9-run win over the Netherlands in their Group 2, Super 12 match here at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Monday. With this win, Bangladesh is in the second position in Group 2 with 2 points below India, which also has two points. The Netherlands are at the bottom with zero points.

The Netherlands were required to score 145 for victory but pacer Taskin Ahmed gave them shock right at the beginning as he dismissed Vikramjit Singh (0) and Bas de Leede (0) in the first two balls of the innings. Max O'Dowd's stay at the crease was also cut short with a run-out by Afif Hossain and Shakib Al Hasan. He had scored 8 of 8 balls. Another run-out by Najmul Hossain Shanto and Nurul Hasan sent back Tom Cooper for a duck. With some electric fielding and accurate pace, Bangladesh had reduced the Dutch to 15/4.

Colin Ackermann and skipper Scott Edwards helped their side move through the remainder of the powerplay without any further damage. At the end of the powerplay, Netherlands were 32/4, with Colin Ackermann 21* and Scott Edwards 3*. The duo continued to keep the scoreboard moving and they took their side halfway into the innings. At the end of 10 overs, Netherlands were 51/4, with Ackermann 31* and Edwards 12*.

The 44-run stand between Ackermann and Edwards was broken when all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan intervened to remove skipper Edwards for 16, which came of 24 balls. Hasan Mahmud was the catcher. Half of the Netherlands team was inside the pavilion for 59 runs. The Dutch side's miseries continued as Hasan Mahmud dislodged the stumps of Tim Pringle for just one run off six balls. The scoreboard read 66/6.

Rain interrupted play at this point. After the resumption of play, the Asian side continued to maintain a strong grip over the match, with Mahmud getting his second wicket of the match. He dismissed Logan van Beek for two with assistance from Taskin's safe hands at deep fine leg. The Netherlands were now reduced to 81/7.

Taskin got the third wicket of the match as he sent back Shariz Ahmad (9), with Mahmud being involved in yet another dismissal, taking a catch at the deep third man. Ackermann, who had been single-handedly resisting Bangladesh bowling and had scored a half-century, was dismissed by Taskin, with the bowler getting assistance from Mosaddek. The batter was back in the pavilion for 62 which came of 48 balls and included six fours and two sixes.

Bangladesh was one wicket away from victory, having reduced Netherlands to 113/9. Paul van Meekeren swung his bat as much as he could, taking his side close to win. But Soumya Sarkar cleaned him up on the final ball of the innings for 24 of 14 balls. The Dutch team was all out for 135 in 20 overs and lost the match by nine runs.

Taskin finished as the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, with 4/25 in his four overs. Muhmad also took 2/15 in his four overs. Shakib and Soumya got one wicket as well. Earlier, a superb performance by a good Netherlands bowling lineup helped the team to restrict Bangladesh to 144/8.

For Bangladesh Afif Hossain scored the highest 38 while Najmul Hossain Shanto played a knock of 25 runs. For Netherlands Paul van Meekeren and Bas de Leede bagged two wickets respectively. Bangladesh got off to a decent start as their openers Soumya Sarkar and Najmul Hossain Shanto stitched up 43 in five overs without losing a wicket.

In the 6th over of the innings, Netherlands gave a big blow to Bangladesh as Paul van Meekeren dismissed well-set batter Soumya Sarkar for 14 runs. In the next over again Bangladesh dealt with a blow as Shanto was sent packing Tim Pringle after scoring 25 runs in 20 deliveries.

Shakib Al Hasan then came out to bat. After Shanto's wicket, Bangladesh lost wickets at regular intervals. Tom Cooper departed of van Beek after scoring 9 runs in 11 balls. In the 10th over of the innings, 19-year-old Shariz Ahmad dismissed well-experienced all-rounder Shakib for 7 of 9. At this point, Bangladesh were 76/5.

Afif Hossain and Nurul Hasan tried to anchor innings while gathering singles at regular intervals. The duo stepped up their game and took their team's total beyond the 100-run mark in the 15 overs. In the 18th over of the innings, Bas de Leede struck twice as he dismissed Nurul Hasan for 13 and well-set batter Afif Hossain for 38 runs. In the very next over, Fred Klaassen delivered a stunning bowl to remove Taskin Ahmed, leaving Bangladesh tottering at 134/8.

In the penultimate over, Mosaddek Hossain slammed 10 runs in Bas de Leede's over to guide his team's total to 144/8 in 20 overs. Brief score: Bangladesh: 144/8 (Afif Hossain 38, Najmul Hossain Shanto 25; Paul van Meekeren 2-21) vs the Netherlands: 135 (Colin Ackermann 62, Paul van Meekeren 24, Taskin Ahmed 4/25). (ANI)

