Left Menu

Rain delays start of Zimbabwe-South Africa game

Rain delayed the start of the T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Zimbabwe here on Monday. South African captain Temba Bavuma said he would have bowled first anyway, probably keeping in mind the chances of showers and the DuckworthLewis method that could come into the picture later on.

PTI | Hobart | Updated: 24-10-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 14:28 IST
Rain delays start of Zimbabwe-South Africa game
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Rain delayed the start of the T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Zimbabwe here on Monday. Zimbabwe skipper Craig Irvine won the toss and opted to bat in their Super 12 game.

Rain had also delayed the toss for the game between the African neighbours and returned after the conclusion of the national anthems, forcing the groundsmen to bring the covers on at Bellerive Oval.

Zimbabwe are playing an unchanged XI from their last match against Scotland. South African captain Temba Bavuma said he would have bowled first anyway, probably keeping in mind the chances of showers and the Duckworth/Lewis method that could come into the picture later on. SA have got four pacers and one spinner for the game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India
2
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; REUTERS EVENTS-U.S. is talking to companies about drug price negotiations and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022