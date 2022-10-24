Rains stops play after SA race to 24 for no loss

Rain stopped play in the T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Zimbabwe here on Monday. In a game reduced to nine overs per side, Zimbabwe scored 79 for five after opting to bat first. In reply, South Africa were 24 for one in 1.1 overs when rain interrupted the run chase. Quinton de Kock was batting on 23 off eight balls.

All-rounder Wesley Madhevere top-scored with an 18-ball 35 and propelled Zimbabwe after a horror start.

Having got a life on 11, Madhevere capitalised on that to prop up Zimbabwe after they were tottering at 19 for four in the fourth over.

The game was shortened after rain delayed the start by more than two hours at Bellerive Oval, which was drowned in water before the groundsmen got it match ready. The powerplay was reduced to three overs per side with four bowlers allowed to bowl a maximum of two overs each.

