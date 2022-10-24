Play resumes, SA set target of 64 in 7 overs

Play resumed after a brief interruption in the rain-curtailed T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Zimbabwe here on Monday. In a game reduced to nine overs per side after a rain delay of more than two hours, Zimbabwe scored 79 for five after opting to bat first. In reply, South Africa were 24 for one in 1.1 overs when the heavens opened up again. Quinton de Kock was batting on 23 off eight balls then.

When play began, the revised target for South Africa was 64 in seven overs.

Earlier, all-rounder Wesley Madhevere top-scored with an 18-ball 35 and pulled Zimbabwe after a horror start.

Having got a life on 11, Madhevere capitalised on that to prop up Zimbabwe after they were tottering at 19 for four in the fourth over.

The game was shortened after rain delayed the start at Bellerive Oval, which was drowned in water before the groundsmen got it match ready. The powerplay was reduced to three overs per side with four bowlers allowed to bowl a maximum of two overs each.

