Rugby-France name Dupont as captain for November internationals

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-10-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 21:42 IST
France's Six Nations hero Antoine Dupont has been named as captain ahead of matches against Australia, South Africa and Japan next month, the country's rugby federation said on Monday. Scrumhalf Dupont was the 2022 Six Nations player of the championship after guiding France to their first Grand Slam and Six Nations title since 2010. He also won the award in 2010.

The 2021 World Rugby Player of the Year also led the side in the absence of the injured Charles Ollivon, who was appointed France's skipper in 2020 by coach Fabien Galthie. The captaincy will be big responsibility for Dupont ahead of the World Cup in France next year.

The French will host Australia on Nov. 5 in Paris and South Africa on Nov. 12 in Marseille before taking on Japan in Toulouse the following weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

