Sports News Roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Zion Williamson injured in Pelicans' OT loss to Jazz and more

NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight

PJ Walker threw two touchdown passes and the Carolina Panthers shut down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 21-3 victory Sunday afternoon at Charlotte, N.C. It was the first Panthers win under interim coach Steve Wilks and it came just three days after the trade of star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. The Panthers (2-5) were playing at home for the first time since the firing of coach Matt Rhule.

NBA roundup: Zion Williamson injured in Pelicans' OT loss to Jazz

Lauri Markkanen scored 31 points and Kelly Olynyk made a layup with 3.1 seconds left in overtime as the visiting Utah Jazz defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 122-121 on Sunday night. Markkanen added 12 rebounds, Olynyk finished with 20 points, Jordan Clarkson scored 18 and Jarred Vanderbilt added 15 points as the Jazz prevailed in a pairing of teams that had both won their first two games.

Jailed U.S. basketball star Griner "not expecting miracles" at Russian appeal

U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner "does not expect miracles" at her appeal hearing on Tuesday against a nine-year Russian jail term for having cannabis oil in her luggage, her lawyers said in a statement. The two-time Olympic gold medallist was arrested on Feb. 17 at a Moscow airport with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, which is banned in Russia. She was sentenced on Aug. 4 to nine years in a penal colony on charges of possessing and smuggling drugs.

NHL roundup: James Reimer records shutout as Sharks blank Flyers

James Reimer made 30 saves for his 26th career shutout, while Erik Karlsson and Steven Lorentz scored second-period goals, as the visiting San Jose Sharks beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 Sunday night. Reimer was strong when needed -- stopping a Philadelphia push within the first minute of the game, then halting all 17 shots he faced in the third period to record his first shutout since Nov. 28, 2001, at Chicago.

Motor racing-Verstappen wins U.S. GP as Red Bull take constructors' crown

Max Verstappen fought back from a slow pitstop to win the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin on Sunday as his Red Bull team clinched the Formula One constructors' title a day after the death of billionaire owner Dietrich Mateschitz. The title, clinched with three races to spare, ended an eight-year streak by Mercedes who have yet to win a race this season.

Soccer-Man United show future is brighter without Ronaldo

Manchester United may not have won their first game since banishing Cristiano Ronaldo from the squad but Saturday's 1-1 draw at Chelsea seemed to confirm the belief they are better off without the individualistic superstar. Although they needed a 94th-minute strike from Casemiro to rescue a point, United were dominant for large parts of the game and looked far more cohesive without the five-times world player of the year.

Tennis-Pegula eases past Sakkari to claim Guadalajara title

American Jessica Pegula captured her first WTA 1000 crown with a 6-2 6-3 win over Maria Sakkari in the Guadalajara Open final on Sunday. The third seed, who will be making her first appearance at the season-ending WTA Finals in Texas this month, beat four Grand Slam champions en route to the final, where she needed only 70 minutes to beat Sakkari.

Soccer-Argentina's 'first fan' reached Qatar six months early

Argentina's self-styled "first fan" Marcelo Martinez is so keen to see Lionel Messi and team mates at the World Cup that he arrived in Qatar six months early. The first travelling Argentinian fan - and possibly the first visiting fan full stop - flew into Doha on May 3 with his blue-and-white wig, and has been having a blast ever since.

Doping-Russia's Olympic gold medallist Antyukh has results from 2012-2013 disqualified

Banned Russian athlete and former Olympic 400 metres hurdles champion Natalia Antyukh has had her results from July 2012 to June 2013 disqualified, including her Olympic gold, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Monday. Antyukh, 41, won the gold at the London Olympics in August 2012, beating American Lashinda Demus, who will be upgraded to the gold if the International Olympic Committee (IOC) acts on the AIU ruling.

Soccer-Racists should be banned from stadiums, Vinicius Jr says

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr believes that fans found guilty of racist abuse should be banned for life from attending games. The 22-year-old Brazilian was a victim of abuse in September when Atletico Madrid fans were filmed directing racist chants at him outside their Wanda Metropolitano Stadium ahead of their game against Real.

