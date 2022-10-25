Soccer-Villa appoint Emery as manager to replace Gerrard
Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2022 00:44 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 00:41 IST
Aston Villa have named Unai Emery as their new manager to succeed Steven Gerrard who was sacked last week, the Premier League club said on Monday.
Former Arsenal boss Emery, 50, has signed with Villa after stepping down as manager of LaLiga side Villarreal and will take over from Nov. 1 after work permit formalities are completed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- LaLiga
- Steven
- Unai Emery
- Aston Villa
- Villa
- Villarreal
- Premier League club
Advertisement