Soccer-Villa appoint Emery as manager to replace Gerrard

Aston Villa have named Unai Emery as their new manager to succeed Steven Gerrard who was sacked last week, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Former Arsenal boss Emery, 50, has signed with Villa after stepping down as manager of LaLiga side Villarreal and will take over from Nov. 1 after work permit formalities are completed.

