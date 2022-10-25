Left Menu

Cricket-West Indies head coach Simmons steps down after T20 World Cup exit

Updated: 25-10-2022 03:09 IST
West Indies head coach Phil Simmons has stepped down following the team's exit from the T20 World Cup in Australia, Cricket West Indies announced on Monday.

Twice champions West Indies were eliminated by Ireland with a nine-wicket thrashing in Hobart on Friday, ending last in Group B with two points.

Simmons's last matches in charge will be the two-test series against Australia from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12.

