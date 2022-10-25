Left Menu

T20 WC: Kohli, Rohit, Rahul sweat it out at nets in SCG; Pandya, pacers skip practice session

India will play the Netherlands next, with the match scheduled for October 27 at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground.

ANI | Updated: 25-10-2022 10:04 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 10:04 IST
T20 WC: Kohli, Rohit, Rahul sweat it out at nets in SCG; Pandya, pacers skip practice session
Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli at practice session (Photo: BCCI/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Having sealed an emphatic win over Pakistan, Team India is now gearing up for the upcoming clash against the Netherlands in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. The team hit the ground running with their first practice session on Tuesday.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma looked to be in good touch during a net session at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SGC) on Tuesday. Batting at the famous SCG, 'Chasemaster' Kohli and opener KL Rahul also enjoyed a fruitful net session.

The practice session was an intense one as both bowlers and batters worked hard to take their skills to the highest level before their second T20 World Cup match. During the session, Rahul and Dinesh Karthik faced Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal in the nets. Karthik also practised throw-downs with Kohli. Everything happened under the watchful eyes of Head coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathour.

Rahul and Rohit played some crisp drives and looked in good touch which will reduce management's concerns over the openers' form slump. Rohit who failed to play a critical knock against Pakistan on Sunday had an intense extended practice in the nets. Rishabh Pant was also seen playing some measured shots in the nets. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya skipped the practice session in order to take rest. The bowlers meanwhile bowled the hard lengths in nets, Yuzvendra Chahal also rolled his arm over as did Ravichandran Ashwin.

However, the star pacers of the team Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh decided to skip the practice session ahead of the match against the Netherlands. India will play the Netherlands next, with the match scheduled for October 27 at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022