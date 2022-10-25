Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea's Potter backs Loftus-Cheek for England's World Cup squad; Jailed U.S. basketball star Griner 'not expecting miracles' at Russian appeal and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Chelsea's Potter backs Loftus-Cheek for England's World Cup squad

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has backed Ruben Loftus-Cheek for a place in the England squad at next month's World Cup in Qatar. Loftus-Cheek, who suffered a serious Achilles injury in 2019, has struggled to nail down a starting spot at Chelsea but the midfielder has made 14 appearances for the London club this season.

Jailed U.S. basketball star Griner 'not expecting miracles' at Russian appeal

U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner "does not expect miracles" at her appeal hearing on Tuesday against a nine-year Russian jail term for having cannabis oil in her luggage, her lawyers said in a statement. The twice Olympic gold medallist was arrested on Feb. 17 at a Moscow airport with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, which is banned in Russia. She was sentenced on Aug. 4 to nine years in a penal colony on charges of possessing and smuggling drugs.

NBA-Losing scoring title to LeBron will be a 'bitter pill' for Kareem, says Magic

Lakers' forward LeBron James is on track to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer this season and when he does it is unlikely to sit well with the Hall of Fame center, Magic Johnson said. James needs 1,244 points to eclipse Abdul-Jabbar, who has held the record since April 1984.

Soccer-Man United show future is brighter without Ronaldo

Manchester United may not have won their first game since banishing Cristiano Ronaldo from the squad but Saturday's 1-1 draw at Chelsea seemed to confirm the belief they are better off without the individualistic superstar. Although they needed a 94th-minute strike from Casemiro to rescue a point, United was dominant for large parts of the game and looked far more cohesive without the five-times world player of the year.

Tennis-'I am not retired' Serena Williams says

Serena Williams on Monday said she has not retired from tennis and that the chances of her returning are "very high" after she previously indicated that she would step away from the sport after last month's U.S. Open. "I am not retired," Williams said at a conference in San Francisco while promoting her investment company, Serena Ventures.

Doping-Russia's Antyukh set to lose Olympic gold after AIU disqualifies her results

Banned Russian athlete and 2012 Olympic 400 metres hurdles champion Natalia Antyukh is set to lose her gold medal from the London Games after the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) disqualified her results from July 2012 to June 2013 on Monday. Antyukh, 41, won the title at the London Olympics in August 2012, beating American Lashinda Demus, who will be upgraded to the gold if the International Olympic Committee (IOC) acts on the AIU ruling.

Mattress Mack in line for record $75M payout if Astros win title

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale has more reason to root for the Astros in the World Series than most Houston-area fans. McIngvale, who owns the Houston-based Gallery Furniture chain, would pocket $75 million if the Astros complete their championship run with a win over the Philadelphia Phillies in the Fall Classic.

Knights' Phil Kessel ties NHL record for consecutive games

Phil Kessel matched the all-time NHL mark for consecutive games played on Monday, appearing for the 989th consecutive time. The Vegas Golden Knights right winger skated against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Las Vegas to tie the mark set by Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle last season.

Soccer-West Ham see off Bournemouth 2-0 amid VAR controversy

West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma's headed goal and a Said Benrahma penalty in stoppage time sealed a 2-0 win over Bournemouth in a scrappy Premier League tussle that was marked by VAR controversy at the London Stadium on Monday. Frenchman Zouma glanced the ball in from close range on the stroke of halftime after a goalmouth scramble with the effort being allowed after a VAR check despite a suspicion of handball by his defensive partner Thilo Kehrer in the melee.

ATP roundup: Carlos Alcaraz survives in Switzerland

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain survived an early scare to defeat Jack Draper of Great Britain 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the first round of the Swiss Indoors Basel on Monday in Switzerland. Draper fired nine aces to Alcaraz's one, but Alcaraz saved four of seven break points and converted four of nine break-point chances in order to advance.

(With inputs from agencies.)