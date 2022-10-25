Which NFL Teams do Americans Bet on the Most?

The Art of NFL

Betting on sports is easily worth several hundred billion dollars worldwide. The NFL seems to be the bettors' favorite sporting franchise in the USA, averaging 65% of bets on football teams in that league. Some of the other bets might go on college football teams, or teams featured in the NBA, NHL, or MLB. So, if you're new to football betting lines in the NFL, how do you know which team is worth rooting for?

NFL betting is popular for many reasons. Firstly, many NFL games are shown on national television. This makes them more accessible to the American public on a more frequent basis. Secondly, the Super Bowl broadcast is shown worldwide and seen by millions of viewers every year. In Las Vegas alone, there are $100 million in legal bets made.

Read on to find out which NFL teams most Americans like to put their cash on.

What teams to follow

1. The New England Patriots

Joining the NFL in 1970, the New England Patriots have gone on to become one of the most dominant and popular teams in the NFL. Thanks to quarterback Tom Brady, the team went on to win three Super Bowls in four years between 2001 and 2004, losing to the New York Giants in 2007 after an amazing season. They also have the best recorded winning percentage from the last decade, losing only 39 times across 160 games. Although the Pats haven't had the same level of historic success as teams such as Dallas, Pittsburgh, and Green Bay, they are certainly great contenders that many Americans like to place their bets on.

2. Dallas Cowboys

Since the late 1970s, "America's Team" has been none other than the Dallas Cowboys. The team won two Super Bowls in the 1970s, and three in the 1990s thanks to Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman. Although they haven't featured in a Super Bowl since they won Super Bowl XXX in 1996, the Cowboys have been a consistent choice for many Americans to place their bets over the last decade.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have won a total of six Super Bowls, sharing first place with the New England Patriots. They've competed in eight titles, just one less than Dallas. Pittsburgh won four of those in a six-year period during the 1970s with legendary quarterback Terry Bradshaw. The remaining two were achieved in 2005 and 2008 with another legendary signal-caller, Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers have also had the third-best record overall across a decade of NFL seasons, winning two games for each one lost.

4. The Green Bay Packers

Although the Green Bay Packers are usually found in a smaller market compared to most NFL teams, they happen to be one of the most popular teams in NFL history. Legendary coach Vincent Lombardi won the first two Super Bowl games with the Packers. The team has played in three more since then, winning one under Hall-of-Famer quarterback Brett Favre, who led the team for an incredible 16 seasons, and one with his successor, Aaron Rodgers.

People thought that with Favre leaving back in 2008, the team would never be the same, but little did they know that a new Packers hero was waiting in the wings to take on Favre's mantle. Aaron Rodgers led the Packers to more Super Bowl success in the 2010-11 season, and the team is usually in contention when the postseason comes around, even if they don't often make it across the final hurdle to the big game. It's therefore no surprise that many Americans still like to back the Green Bay Packers the whole way.

5. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders (previously the Oakland Raiders and the Los Angeles Raiders) have one of the most remarkable stories for any franchise in the NFL. For nearly their whole history as a team, they were coached, managed, or owned by Al Davis. Also, the legendary John Madden coached the team for over a decade. Looking back further at the Raiders' history, they are the only team in the entire NFL franchise to play in Super Bowls in the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s. That doesn't mean that this team hasn't faced its fair share of hardship, however. In the decade between 2000 and 2010, the Raiders had the second-worst record in the NFL. In spite of this, and thanks to the charming history of the team, they are still one of the most popular teams for Americans to bet on.

