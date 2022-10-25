Left Menu

Carlos Alcaraz battles past Jack Draper in Swiss Indoors Basel opener

After dropping the opening set and surrendering a break advantage in the third, Alcaraz got back on track with a 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 victory.

ANI | Updated: 25-10-2022 10:46 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 10:46 IST
Carlos Alcaraz battles past Jack Draper in Swiss Indoors Basel opener
Carlos Alcaraz (Photo: US Open/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz fought off a strong challenge from Briton Jack Draper to defeat him at the Swiss Indoors Basel on Monday. After dropping the opening set and surrendering a break advantage in the third, Alcaraz got back on track with a 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 victory.

Draper broke twice in the opening set, using a finishing flourish to break at love in its final game. After holding two break points to lead 5-3, he fetched set point with a backhand pass from deep in the corner and converted with a roped forehand winner. From 4-5, Alcaraz returned the favour by winning three straight games of his own to close out the win. Draper battled until the last ball, getting up two break points in what was the joint-longest game of the match as Alcaraz served it out. The Spaniard narrowly avoided a decisive tie-break, saving the first break point with a gutsy forehand winner that shortened the sideline before sealing victory on his third match point.

"At the beginning of the match it was tough. I did a lot of mistakes in the beginning. I wanted to play really aggressive on this court. For me, it's a bit slower than the other tournaments. But obviously, I had to handle that, I had to work on my problems and change my tactics a little bit in the second set. I knew that Jack is playing great. He is a really dangerous player and I really had to be focused and, of course, never give up," ATP.com quoted Alcaraz as saying. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022